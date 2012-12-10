Groups donate mattresses to families in need - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Groups donate mattresses to families in need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Several groups teamed up to donate new mattresses to families in need.

Slumberland Furniture, Love INC, and Cape West Rotary gave away 20 brand new beds, sheets, and quilts Monday.

Organizers say they're happy to give back this holiday season.

Nationwide, Slumberland has donated more than 20,000 new mattress and box springs to families since the program started in 1993.

