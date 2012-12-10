Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to stabbing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to stabbing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau man admitted to his role in a stabbing earlier in 2012.

Cody Gustin, 22, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second degree assault.

A judge sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Investigators say Gustin was part of a group of men that got into a fight outside a bar last February.

Police say that fight made its way over to a local apartment complex and ended with a stabbing.

The victim says he's not satisfied with Gustin's sentence.

"If this happened to your family member, what would you want done?" asked Emannuel Ware. "And I asked the court system what type of message you trying to send to the community."

Two other suspects were also charged in connection with the stabbing.

One has already served his time, the other is awaiting his sentence.

