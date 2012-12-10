Coal miners in desperate need of job placement

"The whole purpose of this is just so I can try to get home."

After 10 years of working in the mines, Michael Davis has sacrificed a lot.

"I have daughters and I don't get to be there to watch their ball games, you know, be part of their every day growing up experience," Davis said.

Davis, along with other local coal miners, went to a job fair geared towards miners looking for work.

"My wife has to be there without me, without my help, you know? My daughters don't get to have their dad there to enjoy cheering them on at the ball game, patting them on the back in the evenings and kissing them goodnight," he said.

Davis travels from on mining job to the other in order to find work and today, he's hoping to be placed closer to home in Tamaroa.

"The mine is about 15 minutes from the house, it would be a great opportunity for me and the family," said Davis.

It's that opportunity that has come and gone through the years with countless layoffs.

"You constantly worry that you're going to be able to make ends meet ... you come to work one day and the gates were locked," said Davis.

But according to some miners, it's all part of the job.

"It's just part of it ma'am, you pick up and you move on. You live with it, you may not like it," said Dewayne Moore, a 10 year coal miner.

"A lot of the miners that we have placed so far are traveling or relocated or they're making that drive daily for that job opportunity that we have available for them," said Erin Higginson, a account director for Custom Staffing Services.

The agency is currently working with experienced coal miners, that's anyone who has worked in the field for a minimum of a year.

Right now, they are working on trying to place applicants in a mine in Marissa.

Like any job, they go through an interview process and job screening and the best applicants will be placed.

