Chase through Kennett leads to arrest

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A Kennett man was arrested after police say he led police on a chase during a traffic stop.

Kennett Police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on Willoughby Street in Kennett on Dec. 7 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

That's when police say Jeffrey Higgs of Kennett fled and led police on a chase until he stopped in the 1200 block of Gladys Street.

Higgs' driver's license was suspended.

He was taken to the Dunklin County Jail pending further charges of resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while suspended and failure to stop at a stop sign.

