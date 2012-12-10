Police find marijuana, cocaine, pills in Kennett home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police find marijuana, cocaine, pills in Kennett home

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

Two people face charges after police found cocaine, marijuana, and prescription pills at a home in Kennett on Friday.

Torrance Reed, 26, and Brittany Scott, 26, both of Kennett face charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

The Kennett Police Department's Strategic Response Team and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms served a search warrant around 3 p.m. Friday at 1928 Dunklin Street.

Officers found Torrance Reed driving his vehicle on Independence Avenue, conducted a traffic stop and arrested Reed.

Then, officers searched the home and found an undisclosed amounts of cocaine, marijuana, and prescription pills. Officers also found drug paraphernalia, a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

Reed was taken to the Dunklin County Jail. Scott had not been located.

