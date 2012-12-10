EF-1 tornado tore through Ripley County Sunday

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado went through northeast Ripley County Sunday.

It happened at 3:12 p.m. 13 miles NNE of Doniphan.

According to the NWS, peak winds reaches 100 miles per hour with an average path of 100 yards wide.

The tornado was 1/3 of a mile long.

No injuries were reported.

The NWS reports about 150 to 200 trees snapped or uprooted, one barn and one outbuilding destroyed. Square hay bales were blown up to 50 feet and tin from the barn was lofted into nearby trees.

One house had about a 6x6 foot section of shingles and roof decking removed.

The damage happened near the intersection of State Hwy. K and County Hwy. K-6.



