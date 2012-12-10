Rising water level allows Dorena-Hickman Ferry to accept large trucks

Low water on the Mississippi River has prompted the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to exclude commercial trucks from the crossing.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume normal winter operating hours after the water level of the Mississippi River rose over the weekend.

Low water had forced the ferry to halt the transport of large trucks and reduced operating hours.

The river at Cairo was at 15.6 feet Monday morning. It rose about five feet over the weekend.



Under normal winter operating hours, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will now make the last run from the Kentucky landing at 5:15 p.m. and the last run from the Missouri landing at 5:30 p.m., CST.

Captain Ed Floyd noted that river projections indicate the ferry will have plenty of water to maintain normal winter operations for at least a week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Beyond that, he says additional rainfall will be needed to allow river levels to remain in a more normal range.

Drivers and commercial trucks traveling between Kentucky and Missouri faced up to an 80 mile detour while ferry service was restricted.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The ferry operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours.

Passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

