Menard Correctional Center under lockdown - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Menard Correctional Center under lockdown

MENARD, IL (KFVS) -

 

Menard Correctional Center is on lockdown because of a disturbance involving several inmates Sunday afternoon.

An official with the Illinois Department of Corrections says inmates were eating lunch on Sunday when about 12 of them stood up and began yelling and shoving one another.

One warning shot was fired and everyone was sent back to their cells.

There were no reported injuries.

