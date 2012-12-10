Police investigating an overnight business burglary

Cape Girardeau, MO (KFVS)- Police responded to an early morning alarm sounding off at the Cape Mart on North Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau. When officers arrived at 1:59 a.m. to the store, officers found the glass front door of the business broken.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, someone broke the glass door and stole money from a vending machine inside the store. Witnesses tell police they saw a white man about six foot tall wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans running away from the store before officers arrived.

No word on how much money was taken from the store and at this time no one has been arrested.

