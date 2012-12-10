Woman dies after being thrown from Jeep

A woman is killed after being thrown from her vehicle Sunday afternoon.

43-year-old Starla Smith of Birch Tree, MO was driving on Route J west of Doniphan

when her Jeep went off the road, hit a culvert and flipped. The wreck happened around 3 Sunday afternoon.



Smith was thrown from the Jeep and died at the scene.



