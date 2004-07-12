NGA/Hooters Tour stops in Sikeston

NGA/HOOTERS TOUR IN SIKESTON RIGHT NOW!!!

Myrtle Beach , SC -- The National Golf Association’s Hooters Professional Golf Tour, presented by Hooters of America and Naturally Fresh Foods, is coming back to The Bootheel GC in Sikeston , MO for The Health Facilities Rehab Classic, July 12-18, 2004, presented by Heath Facilities Rehab Outpatient Center .



A portion of the proceeds from The Health Facilities Rehab Classic will go to benefit the YMCA of Sikeston .



The total purse for The Health Facilities Rehab Classic will be $145,000 with $24,000 going to the winner.



“We’re really excited about having the NGA/Hooters Tour come back to Bootheel,” said Bootheel General Manager Jeff Ketterman. “The folks are thrilled about playing with tomorrow’s stars of the PGA in the Pro-AM and also watching four days of exhilarating golf.” “This should be a great week for the Sikeston community.” “



Sikeston and Boonville are perfect fits for us,” said NGA/Hooters Tour President Robin L. Waters. “The players love the golf course and the community. I expect it to be a first class event on a first class golf course. We look forward to tournament week this year.”



The NGA/Hooters Tour is the 3 rd largest men’s 72-hole professional golf tour in the country behind the PGA and Nationwide (Formerly Buy.com) Tours, and boasts alumni like 2003 Tour Championship Winner Chad Campbell, 2003 PGA Champion Shaun Micheel, 2003 British Open winner Ben Curtis, two time U.S. Open winner Lee Janzen, British Open and PGA Champion John Daly, as well as British Open winner Tom Lehman, 2003 US Open winner Jim Furyk, PGA Champion David Toms and 2004 BellSouth Classic Champion Zach Johnson to name just a few. All told, the NGA/Hooters Tour’s alumni have an incredible 9 “Majors” to their credit. The NGA/Hooters Tour has helped more than 100 professionals acquire their PGA, Senior PGA, and Nationwide Tour cards. In fact, 38% of the players that earned their 2004 PGA Tour card, and 33% of the players that earned full exempt status on the Nationwide Tour started their careers on the NGA/Hooters Tour.