H.S. Boys Christmas Tournament releases seedings

The 68th annual Southeast Missourian boys basketball Christmas tournament begins on Dec. 26. Here's a look at the bracket, chosen Sunday by the schools' coaches:

Round 1

No. 1 Charleston vs. No. 16 Delta
Dec. 26 - 9 a.m.

No. 8 Oran vs. No. 9 Scott City
Dec. 26 - 9 p.m.

No. 4 SCC vs. No. 13 Woodland
Dec. 26 - 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Jackson vs. No. 12 Kelly
Dec. 26- 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Cape Central vs. No. 15 Meadow Heights
Dec. 26 - 10:30 a.m.

No. 7 Advance vs. No. 10 Chaffee
Dec. 26 - 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Bell City
Dec. 26 - noon

No. 6 Leopold vs. No. 11 Oak Ridge
Dec. 26 - 6 p.m.

Championship:
Dec. 29 - 8:30 p.m.

