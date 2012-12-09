Guard unit comes together for Christmas

At the VFW Post in Murphysboro, 48 soldiers and families had hot meals, toys for the kids along with raffles. It was all to raise money for family support readiness for the 1344th Transportation Company National Guard Unit.

VFW Post of Murphysboro has adopted the 1344 Det 1 of Carbondale.

"Just because we wear a uniform and serve, there's other ways to serve and that is by what they are doing," said First Sgt. Cory Harbison with the 1344th Transportation Company. "They are serving soldiers in their community by donating their time and effort. It speaks volumes of their character and commitment to the state of Illinois."

This event gave National Guard members a chance to have their own early Christmas party just in case they are deployed beforehand.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.