Guard unit comes together for Christmas - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Guard unit comes together for Christmas

First Sgt. Cory Harbison with the 1344th Transportation Company. First Sgt. Cory Harbison with the 1344th Transportation Company.
48 soldiers and families had hot meals, toys for the kids. 48 soldiers and families had hot meals, toys for the kids.
There were raffles held as well. There were raffles held as well.
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

At the VFW Post in Murphysboro, 48 soldiers and families had hot meals, toys for the kids along with raffles. It was all to raise money for family support readiness for the 1344th Transportation Company National Guard Unit.

VFW Post of Murphysboro has adopted the 1344 Det 1 of Carbondale.

"Just because we wear a uniform and serve, there's other ways to serve and that is by what they are doing," said First Sgt. Cory Harbison with the 1344th Transportation Company. "They are serving soldiers in their community by donating their time and effort. It speaks volumes of their character and commitment to the state of Illinois."

This event gave National Guard members a chance to have their own early Christmas party just in case they are deployed beforehand.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:59 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:21 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    •   
Powered by Frankly