Thousands help to feed the hungry

Thousands in Cape Girardeau came together Sunday to help feed the hungry across the world.

Feed My Starving Children is nonprofit organization that packs and sends hundreds of thousands of meals to third world countries.

The event brought family, teams and individuals to the Osage Centre to change the increasing hunger statistics.

It is something organizers say today will make a huge impact in someone's life.

"Because of our efforts, over 1,700 kids have a meal every single day," said Linda Watts. "It's what it's all about."

Each meal that was prepared costs about 22 cents to produce.

If you want like to donate the website for donations is https://www.fmsc.org/donate. You can only contact La Croix Methodist Church at 573-339-0302 for more information.

