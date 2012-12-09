Wardell man accused of sexually abusing patient

A Wardell, Missouri man was arraigned in court Monday on several assault and abuse charges.

Charles Weaver was arraigned in court Monday at the Pemiscot County Courthouse on nine counts of deviate sexual assault and one count of abuse of a health care recipient.

His bond is set at $200,000. Weaver is due back in court for a counsel status hearing on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.



According to Hayti Police Chief Paul Sheckell, Weaver worked for the Division of Senior Services in Pemiscot County.



According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, Charles Weaver, 56, of Wardell, was arrested on Friday.

A complaint was made on Dec. 6 by someone at the Division of Senior Services division about misconduct of an employee.

Weaver's charges stem from when he allegedly visited the male victim at his apartment home in Hayti over a period of several months.

Greenwell also says Weaver was a state employee with the Division of Senior Services in Caruthersville.

The Hayti Police Department and the Pemiscot County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the case.

