Wardell man accused of sexually abusing patient - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wardell man accused of sexually abusing patient

Charles Weaver (Source: Pemiscot County SO) Charles Weaver (Source: Pemiscot County SO)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Wardell, Missouri man was arraigned in court Monday on several assault and abuse charges.

Charles Weaver was arraigned in court Monday at the Pemiscot County Courthouse on nine counts of deviate sexual assault and one count of abuse of a health care recipient.

His bond is set at $200,000. Weaver is due back in court for a counsel status hearing on Dec. 20 at 10 a.m.

According to Hayti Police Chief Paul Sheckell, Weaver worked for the Division of Senior Services in Pemiscot County.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, Charles Weaver, 56, of Wardell, was arrested on Friday.

A complaint was made on Dec. 6 by someone at the Division of Senior Services division about misconduct of an employee.

Weaver's charges stem from when he allegedly visited the male victim at his apartment home in Hayti over a period of several months.

Greenwell also says Weaver was a state employee with the Division of Senior Services in Caruthersville.

The Hayti Police Department and the Pemiscot County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the case.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:59 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:21 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    •   
Powered by Frankly