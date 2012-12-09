Driver facing assault charges after injury crash in Scott County

A two vehicle wreck with injuries in Scott County Saturday ends with one driver facing assault charges.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on MO 77, four miles south of Chaffee.

According to crash investigators with the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 2011 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Terry E. Eftink, 45, of Chaffee made a left hand turn into the path of a 2002 Saturn Vue driven by Penny L. Baker, 40, of Jackson.

Eftink's vehicle then hit Baker's vehicle in the side. Five people were injured.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, Terry Eftink was under the influence of alcohol and charged with felony assault second degree.

Troopers say Eftink received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Baker received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to a hospital.

Two passengers in Baker's vehicle received minor and moderate injuries and were both taken by private vehicle to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

A passenger in Eftink's vehicle received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Everyone in both vehicles were wearing seat belts during the crash, according to troopers.

