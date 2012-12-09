2 vehicle crash injures 1 in McCracken County

Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle injury crash Sunday in McCracken County.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Houser and Krebs Station Road.



Deputies say Haleigh Hayden, 24, of Boaz, Kentucky, was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe on Houser RD westbound and pulled out in front of Kent Pierce, 18, of Paducah, driving a 2004 Ford F-150 northbound on Krebs Station Road.

Pierce was taken by EMS to Western Baptist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Hayden was taken to Lourdes Hospital by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

