Long time Du Quoin mayor to retire

Du Quoin Mayor John Rednour, Sr. Du Quoin Mayor John Rednour, Sr.
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

The long time mayor of Du Quoin has decided it's time to step down.

Mayor John Rednour is set to retire in February 2013, according to his son John Rednour, Jr.

Mayor Rednour wants to spend time with family and travel.

He was hospitalized in October due to a heart condition and received a pace maker.

Council member and finance manager Rex Duncan is expected to take over next year as Rednour's replacement.

Rednour's been mayor of Du Quoin since May 1989.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

