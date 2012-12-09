Head-on collision sends 2 to the hospital in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Head-on collision sends 2 to the hospital in Cape Girardeau

Head on collision on N. Kingshighway (Source: Mike Mohundro).
Two people were injured in the head on crash (Source: Mike Mohundro)
Another unrelated wreck happened shortly after on N. Kingshighway (Source: MIke Mohundro).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A head on collision sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau near Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

According to Cape Girardeau police, a car was northbound turning left to turn into Fountainbleau Lodge when a southbound car collided with it head on.

Two people were taken with injures to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment. There's no word on their condition.

The crash closed one lane of traffic while the wreck was being investigated and the cars being towed.

Another unrelated wreck happened shortly after on N. Kingshighway.

It was at the intersection of N. Kingshighway and Hopper involving a Ford Mustang and another car.

There's no word on if anyone was injured in that wreck.

