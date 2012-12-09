Man injured, horse trapped in trailer after car crash

Authorities manage a hairy situation in Parma Saturday night following a car crash on Highway 153.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday when a pick-up truck was stopped and waiting to make a left turn. Troopers say a Cadillac driven by 78-year-old Charles Morgan did not stop in time to avoid rear-ending the truck.

Amateur photographer Chris White witnessed the aftermath of the wreck. He says the Cadillac hit the back end of a horse trailer the pick-up truck had in tow.

White says the force of the collision jammed the trailer door shut and the owners had to pry open the door to get the horse out. The horse was not injured.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.