Auction of ex-Ill. official's Fla. belongings ends

Rita Crundwell, former Dixon, Illinois comptroller posing with her horse Pizzazzy Lady., Photo Credit: Courtesy of The American Quarter Horse Journal

DIXON, Ill. (AP) - On online auction of belongings from former comptroller Rita Crundwell's Florida home has raised $94,975.

The items were seized from the Englewood, Fla., property after Crundwell was charged with embezzling $53 million from the western Illinois town of Dixon.

U.S. Marshals said in a statement Saturday the most expensive item sold was a farmhouse-style kitchen table with eight chairs, for $10,775. The cheapest item was a $16 ceramic frog lawn ornament.

Also on the auction block were appliances, a western-style sofa, a set of stools made from saddles, a parrot lamp and other items.

Authorities already have raised $7.4 million selling Crundwell's horses, vehicles and a custom motor home. The Marshals Service also is selling her two Dixon homes and ranch and the Florida home.

The 59-year-old has pleaded guilty.

