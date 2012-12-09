sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports Scores for 12/08

Here are your Heartland Sports scores for Saturday, Dec. 8:

NCAA Men's Basketball

Central Arkansas-- 88

Southeast Missouri State-- 85

Final

Murray State-- 82

Evansville-- 70

Final

Tennessee State-- 38

(12) Missouri-- 68

Final

Portland-- 46

Kentucky-- 74

Final

NCAA Women's Basketball

Western Illinois-- 47

Southeast Missouri State-- 56

Final

Marshall-- 70

Southern Illinois-- 66

Final

H.S. Girls Basketball

Saxony Lutheran-- 47

Notre Dame-- 60

Final

Woodland-- 43

Chaffee-- 53

Final

Kelly-- 43

Oran-- 49

Final

East Prairie-- 40

Scott City-- 36

Final

H.S. Boys basketball

Nashville-- 37

Gibault Catholic-- 44

Final

Cobden-- 42

Anna-Jonesboro-- 59

Final

