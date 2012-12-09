Bears claw Redhawks 88-85

Tyler Stone scored a career-high 32 points, but missed a game-tying three in the closing seconds as Southeast Missouri State lost 88-85 to Central Arkansas Saturday at the Show Me Center.
Robert Crawford made seven 3's and scored a game high 39 points for the Bears, as the loss was the Redhawks (6-6) first at home this season.
The game featured 10 lead changed, with Southeast taking a one-point lead on two separate occasions in the game's final eight minutes. But after taking a 68-67 lead with 7:10 left, the Redhawks never led again.
Southeast made just 1-of-9 three-pointers. Nino Johnson scored 21 points and added 16 rebounds. Corey Wilford and Lucas Nutt each scored 10.
The Redhawks now have an 11-day layoff before hosting New Orleans on Dec. 19.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.