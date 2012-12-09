Bears claw Redhawks 88-85

Tyler Stone scored a career-high 32 points, but missed a game-tying three in the closing seconds as Southeast Missouri State lost 88-85 to Central Arkansas Saturday at the Show Me Center.

Robert Crawford made seven 3's and scored a game high 39 points for the Bears, as the loss was the Redhawks (6-6) first at home this season.

The game featured 10 lead changed, with Southeast taking a one-point lead on two separate occasions in the game's final eight minutes. But after taking a 68-67 lead with 7:10 left, the Redhawks never led again.

Southeast made just 1-of-9 three-pointers. Nino Johnson scored 21 points and added 16 rebounds. Corey Wilford and Lucas Nutt each scored 10.

The Redhawks now have an 11-day layoff before hosting New Orleans on Dec. 19.