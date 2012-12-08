Sikeston based organization turning 'Dreams into Reality'

A Sikeston based organization made dreams come true on Saturday.

Cindy Taylor started "Dreams To Reality" in January 2012.

Since then, the organization has helped more than 850 girls in 11 states get the dress of their dreams.

Taylor says things like proms, homecomings and weddings are the most important days in a woman's life so she needs to look beautiful.

There is an application process to get dresses. Taylor says, no one asks about income and there are no fees for using the dresses.

If you would like to donate a dress or want more information, call Taylor at 573-472-4696. She has a store off Hunter in Sikeston, MO.



