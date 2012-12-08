Deadly KY crash, Miner house fire, Senath cousin beating

Sad to report - four people, including three teenagers, were killed Saturday morning after the van they were in collided with a farm tractor in Trigg County.



Four people were injured in a rollover crash overnight in Cape Girardeau County. The driver was later arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The state fire marshal is investigating after a fire destroyed an abandoned house late Friday night in Miner, Missouri.

Authorities say a Senath man is facing assault charges after allegedly beating up his cousin causing severe injuries.

A jury has convicted a 20-year-old western Kentucky woman of second-degree manslaughter.

The Harrisburg city council has decided to no longer provide fire protection to people outside the city limits.

A Sikeston based organization made dreams come true today. Todd Tumminia has the details.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says tonight will be cloudy with some showers and T'storms.

SEMO played a double header today! Josh Frydman will have highlights. You can catch the WebCast here.



