Deadly KY crash, Miner house fire, Senath cousin beating - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deadly KY crash, Miner house fire, Senath cousin beating

Sad to report - four people, including three teenagers, were killed Saturday morning after the van they were in collided with a farm tractor in Trigg County.

Four people were injured in a rollover crash overnight in Cape Girardeau County. The driver was later arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The state fire marshal is investigating after a fire destroyed an abandoned house late Friday night in Miner, Missouri.

Authorities say a Senath man is facing assault charges after allegedly beating up his cousin causing severe injuries.

A jury has convicted a 20-year-old western Kentucky woman of second-degree manslaughter.

The Harrisburg city council has decided to no longer provide fire protection to people outside the city limits.

A Sikeston based organization made dreams come true today. Todd Tumminia has the details.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says tonight will be cloudy with some showers and T'storms.

SEMO played a double header today! Josh Frydman will have highlights. You can catch the WebCast here.

Have a great evening -

James Long

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer
Office: (573) 519-0163
News Tip Line (800) 455-KFVS
Newsroom Fax (573) 335-7723

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:59 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:21 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    •   
Powered by Frankly