Driver cited, injured in Williamson County crash

A driver was injured and cited by police after a crash Saturday in Williamson County.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened at Paulton Road and Route 13 around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say Kevin Parker, 34, of Pittsburg, pulled his 1999 Ford F-150 Truck onto Route 13 from Paulton Road into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruise driven by 21-year-old Whitney Teal.

Teal was unable to avoid Parker's truck, and troopers say her car hit his truck on the driver's side causing major damage to both vehicles.

Troopers say Parker received non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were taken to Heartland Hospital in Marion.

Parker was cited for failure to yield.

