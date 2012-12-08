House destroyed by fire overnight in Miner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

House destroyed by fire overnight in Miner

The fire marshal is investigating (Source: Mike Mohundro) The fire marshal is investigating (Source: Mike Mohundro)
The house was still smoldering Saturday afternoon (Source: Mike Mohundro) The house was still smoldering Saturday afternoon (Source: Mike Mohundro)
It happened around 11:30 Friday night (Source: pwaydelott, cNews) It happened around 11:30 Friday night (Source: pwaydelott, cNews)
MINER, MO (KFVS) -

The state fire marshal is investigating after a fire destroyed an abandoned house late Friday night in Miner, Missouri.

According to Miner Fire Chief Chris Smith, it happened around 11:30 Friday night at a house located on the corner of Able Street and Route AA.

When crews arrived, the abandoned house was fully engulfed with flames.

Smith says the abandoned house was hooked up to electric. And, that the state fire marshal was called in to investigate.

According to the chief, the fire marshal is offering a $5,000 reward for certain information in connection to the fire.

The fire was still smoldering in what was left of the wooden structure Saturday afternoon.

