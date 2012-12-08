Cape Girardeau man arrested on outstanding warrant after crash

Four people were injured in a rollover car crash overnight in Cape Girardeau County. The driver was arrested Saturday morning on an outstanding warrant.



According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened around 1:45 a.m. on County Road 651, five miles north of Cape Girardeau.

Troopers say a 2004 BMW driven by James R. Flesher, 23, of Cape Girardeau, was northbound when his car ran off the right side of the road, then off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a tree.

Flesher and a 21-year-old passenger, Timothy Conrad of Cape Girardeau, received minor injuries.

Two other passengers, Lauren E. Timpe, 22, and Kaylie L. Vantroba, 21, both of Cape Girardeau received serious injuries.

All four were taken by EMS to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment. Troopers say no one was wearing a seat belt during the crash.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, troopers ran Flesher's license and found he had an outstanding warrant out of Cape Girardeau County.

He was arrested Saturday morning around 7:30 on felony charges of receiving stolen property and taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail where he later bonded out.



