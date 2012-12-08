Jury convicts on manslaughter charge, DUI

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - A jury has convicted a 20-year-old western Kentucky woman of second-degree manslaughter, wanton endangerment and drunken driving in a traffic death.

The Paducah Sun reports that the jury returned the verdict against Tiffany Pittman on Friday after three days of emotional testimony and more than four hours of deliberations.

Pittman had been charged with wanton murder in the 2011 wreck on U.S. 68 in Marshall County that resulted in the death of Stephen "Jimmy" Harper.

Attorneys and family members of Pittman and Harper declined to comment to the newspaper immediately after the verdict.

The jury will return Tuesday to recommend a sentence. The newspaper reports Pittman faces up to 15 years.

