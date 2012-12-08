"Laundry Baskets Full of Love" gives early Christmas present - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Saturday, "Laundry Baskets Full of Love" handed out 110 laundry baskets full of household and bathroom items to the elderly in Scott County.

The organization also gave them each a special Christmas Chocolate treat. They handed the baskets out in Sikeston and in East Prairie at the Prairie Grove Apartments.

Their goal was to raise $3,500 for the baskets, and they actually passed that and got $4,606.

Organizers say thanks to partners and volunteers, in the last year they delivered 138 baskets to families in need.

Organizers want donations to keep coming, because of 20 more baskets to be delivered the week after the event.

