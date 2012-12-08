Ark. woman faces meth charges in Perry County

A 34-year-old Arkansas woman is facing meth related charges in Perry County, Missouri.

According to Sheriff Gary Schaaf, Kerri Sue Ellis, 34, of Pleasant Plains, Arkansas, was arrested on Sunday when she was found with methamphetamine packaged for sale and/or distribution.

Ellis was charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and exceeded the posted speed limit.

"Ellis was found to be in possession of nine individual baggies of methamphetamine with a total weight of approximately 10.5 grams" Schaaf said.

She was being held at the Perry County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

