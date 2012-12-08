5 from Mt. Vernon get prison time for various sex and drug crimes

Five people from Mt. Vernon, Illinois have been sentenced to prison time for various sex and drug offenses, according to the state's attorney.

According to Jefferson County State's Attorney Douglas R. Hoffman:



Michael P. Ezell, 52, of Mt. Vernon, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Ezell was accused of abusing a female minor between 2009-12. The sentence is followed by parole of three years to life. He must register as a sex offender upon release.

George S. Harrington, 63, of Mt. Vernon, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a methamphetamine precursor and was sentenced to eight years in prison. While investigating an alleged shoplifting by Harrington's wife, Police say Harrington was found with Psudoephedrine at a Kroger store and had the intent to manufacture meth.

Jared A. Cato, 32, of Mt. Vernon, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced to five years in prison. In August, police say they found Cato under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop. Police say he had four previous DUI convictions and a suspended license at the time of his arrest.

Jeffery Ledbetter, 42, of Mt. Vernon, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a methamphetamine precursor and felony possession of meth manufacturing materials and was sentenced to four years in prison on both counts to run concurrently. Authorities say they found items used to manufacture meth on Ledbetter during a traffic stop in August.

D'Angelo Blount, 25, of Mt. Vernon, pleaded guilty to felony unlawful delivery of cannabis and was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by one year of supervised release. Authorities say in November, Blount delivered cannabis to a confidential source working with Mt. Vernon Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

