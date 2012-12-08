'Stuff the Truck' in New Madrid

You can make a difference this holiday season by helping fill a truck with food, toys and more.

A "Stuff the Truck" event is being held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in New Madrid.

Organizers are accepting toys, food and clothing items. You can bring them to the New Madrid County Resource Center.

For more information call (573) 748-2708.

