Senath man accused of beating up cousin

Authorities say a Senath man is facing assault charges after allegedly beating up his cousin causing severe injuries.

Nicholas Ridings of Senath, Missouri was charged with felony assault second degree.

According to Senath Police Chief Omar Karnes, the charges are result of a reported altercation on November 14.

Chief Karnes says Ridings allegedly entered a residence on South State Street in Senath, dragged his cousin from the bed where he was sleeping, and beat him with his fist.

Karnes says the victim was hospitalized with severe facial lacerations contusions, abrasions and fractures and will require reconstructive surgery.

Ridings is free on $15,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court at 9 a.m. on January 4 in Kennett.

