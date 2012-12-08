4 killed after van collides with tractor in western Ky.

Crews were on the scene of a deadly crash Saturday morning on Kentucky 274/Rockcastle Road in Trigg County between the zero and one mile marker.

According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman the vehicle versus tractor crash happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. blocking lanes and shutting down the roadway until sometime after Noon.

According to Kentucky State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that David Shoaf, 30 of Cadiz, was driving a 2002 Toyota Sienna northbound on KY 274 when it collided with a 2011 John Deere farm tractor traveling southbound operated by Carl G. Calhoun, 58, of Cadiz.

Shoaf and three passengers, 19-year-old Dalton R. McDougall, 18-year-old Kimberly M. Shafer and 17-year-old Lindsey M. Sholar, all of Cadiz, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Trigg County coroner.

A fifth passenger in the van, Brenden J. Breen, 18, of Cadiz, was transported by Trigg County EMS. to Trigg County Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say Breen was the only occupant of the van wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The operator of the farm tractor was not injured.

Troopers are continuing the investigation. They were assisted at the scene by Trigg County Coroners Office, Trigg County EMS, Cadiz Police Department, East Golden Pond Fire Department, Trigg County Rescue and the Trigg County Sheriffs Office.

