Heartland Cooks 12/9 - Melt-in-your-mouth French Toast with Apples

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

This week's Heartland Cook comes from Popeye's hometown, Chester, Illinois. Jean Wilson says she was a cook at a local hospital for 25 years. During that time, Jean earned the nickname "The Baking Queen".

Ingredients:

  • 1 large loaf French or Italian bread
  • 8 large eggs
  • 3 ½ cups milk
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla
  • 3 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 6 to 8 medium-sized cooking apples
  • 2 Tablespoons butter

Directions:

Slice bread into 1-1/2 inch slices. Spray 9 x 13-inch glass pan with margarine or cooking spray. Place bread in the baking dish with sides touching (snug fit). In a bowl, beat together eggs, 1/2 cup sugar, milk, and vanilla with whisk for about 30 seconds. Pour one half of egg mixture over bread.

Peel, core, and slice apples. Place sliced apples on top of bread to cover. Pour balance of egg mixture evenly over apples. Mix remaining ½ cup sugar with cinnamon and nutmeg. Sprinkle evenly over top of apples and dot with butter. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

In the morning, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Uncover dish and bake in oven for 1 hour. Remove from oven and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Cut into squares and serve with warm syrup or powdered sugar.

