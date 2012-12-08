Woman killed in RV fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman killed in RV fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Marshall County authorities investigate a deadly fire in a recreational vehicle.

Someone called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to the 2000 block of Union Ridge Road in the Aurora community.

Lester Woodyard, 88, told firefighters and police the fire broke out when he turned on a newly connected stove inside the RV.

Woodyard was able to make it out safely, but police say he was not able to get his wife 84-year-old Ruth Woodyard out of bed and out of the RV before she was overcome. Ruth Woodyard perished in the fire.

The cause of the blaze was determined to be that the stove was not property converted from natural gas to propane. An autopsy is being conducted on Mrs. Woodyard.

The investigation continues.

