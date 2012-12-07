2 charged with armed robbery of Jefferson County bank - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 charged with armed robbery of Jefferson County, Mo. bank

Timothy Threadgill (Source: Jefferson County SO) Timothy Threadgill (Source: Jefferson County SO)
Georgetta Rice (Source: Jefferson County SO) Georgetta Rice (Source: Jefferson County SO)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two suspects were put behind bars after an armed robbery at a Jefferson County, Missouri bank.

Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer says the robbery happened Friday at the Eagle Bank located on Highway MM in House Springs.

Timothy Threadgill, 45, of House Springs and Georgetta Rice, 37, of House Springs were both charged with robbery first degree.

They were taken to the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 cash only bond.

Boyer says the money and the weapon from the robbery were recovered.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:10:35 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly