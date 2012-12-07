2 charged with armed robbery of Jefferson County, Mo. bank

Two suspects were put behind bars after an armed robbery at a Jefferson County, Missouri bank.



Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer says the robbery happened Friday at the Eagle Bank located on Highway MM in House Springs.



Timothy Threadgill, 45, of House Springs and Georgetta Rice, 37, of House Springs were both charged with robbery first degree.



They were taken to the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 cash only bond.



Boyer says the money and the weapon from the robbery were recovered.



