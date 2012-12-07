Paducah man allegedly took more than $5,000 from church - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man allegedly took more than $5,000 from church

Edwin R. Hawes, II (Source: McCracken County Jail) Edwin R. Hawes, II (Source: McCracken County Jail)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah man is being accused of taking thousands of dollars from a local church.

Edwin R. Hawes, II, 43, of Paducah was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.

Investigators say the associate pastor of Lone Oak First Baptist Church reported the theft on September 20.  The alleged theft reportedly involved $2300 in cash and over $3200 in checks.   

The associate pastor told investigators that on September 20, Hawes contacted the church's office manager regarding financial assistance with his bills and medications.

Hawes then reportedly went to the church to meet with the manager, but was asked to wait.  After the meeting, the manager returned to his office and discovered Hawes had left the church.

The next day, the office manager discovered the bag of money was gone, and the church administrators began suspecting Hawes. 

Investigators say Hawes may have thrown the money from a bridge into the river, because he became nervous and scared. 

He was taken Friday to the McCracken County Jail on $5,000 cash only bond.

