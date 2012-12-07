Former sheriff sentenced to 2 life sentences, again

Former Gallatin County Sheriff Raymond Martin is headed back to prison for the rest of his life.

Martin was sentenced to two life sentences before an appellate court ordered a new sentencing hearing saying there was an error in the sentencing guidelines used the first time around.

Two of Raymond Martin's sisters testified about hardship in Martin's younger years and urged the judge to consider a lighter sentence.

We also heard from Raymond Martin himself. The former sheriff made a tearful plea to the judge saying he'd learned a hard lesson and wants the chance to be a productive member of society and father to his kids. Martin asked to be sentenced to time served and released.

U.S. District Judge J. Phil Gilbert said Martin wouldn't be missing his kids or behind bars at all if he hadn't violated the public trust by trafficking marijuana and stealing from tax payers.

Judge Gilbert says police officers should be held to a higher standard and face tougher penalties if they break the law.

"Betrayal of the public trust is unforgivable," Judge Gilbert said.

Judge Gilbert continued by saying it's clear Martin has no respect for the laws he took an oath to uphold; pointing out he continued to break the rules after his incarceration in orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot, and more recently hoarding prescription medications he was not supposed to have in the Williamson County Jail.

The judge sentenced martin to an identical term of two life sentences plus ten years.

Martin's attorney called this a '"sad day" and says he plans to appeal.

