Marion police try to solve 2010 crime - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion police try to solve 2010 crime

(Source: Marion PD) (Source: Marion PD)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Marion police are asking for the public's help in solving a 2010 crime.

On December 17, 2010, police took a criminal damage to property complaint where a person reportedly keyed the side of a ladies vehicle on the parking lot of Marion Walmart. Police say the damage was over $2000.

Police say the statue of limitations for the charge is about to expire.

The suspect had a beard at the time and was wearing a camo shirt.

Please contact the Marion Police Dept. at 618-993-2124 with any information. 

