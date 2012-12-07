Marion police try to solve 2010 crime

Marion police are asking for the public's help in solving a 2010 crime.

On December 17, 2010, police took a criminal damage to property complaint where a person reportedly keyed the side of a ladies vehicle on the parking lot of Marion Walmart. Police say the damage was over $2000.

Police say the statue of limitations for the charge is about to expire.

The suspect had a beard at the time and was wearing a camo shirt.

Please contact the Marion Police Dept. at 618-993-2124 with any information.

