Jefferson County authorities looking for bank robbery suspect

Police are looking for a man accused of trying to rob a Woodlawn bank in November.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Roger Mulch, the man was seen Friday by a bank teller as the person who allegedly robbed the Community National Bank of the Heartland in November. The man reportedly became 'confused' and left the bank Friday without money.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 20s-30s around 5'8" with medium/heavy build and dark mustache.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 618-244-8004, Crimestoppers at 618-242-TIPS or the FBI at 618-997-6847.

