Mo. Capitol Christmas tree provided by Jackson family

This year's Missouri State Capitol Christmas tree literally has its "roots" in southeast Missouri.

Steve and Theresa Meier of Horse Shoe Pines furnished this year's Capitol Christmas tree. They transported the 12-foot White Pine tree from their farm in Jackson, Missouri.



The 11-year old Christmas-tree was unveiled Friday in front of the Governor's office. First Lady Georganne Wheeler Nixon presided over the ceremony.

"What a grand looking tree," said State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, (R-Jackson). "I'm pleased that the Governor chose to recognize a beautiful tree from southeast Missouri."



According to Lichtenegger's office, this year's drought affected many of the Meier's younger trees, but due to its age and deep roots, the furnished tree was able to overcome adversity.

