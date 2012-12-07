Mo. Capitol Christmas tree provided by Jackson family - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mo. Capitol Christmas tree provided by Jackson family

(Source: Office of Rep. Donna Lichtenegger) (Source: Office of Rep. Donna Lichtenegger)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

This year's Missouri State Capitol Christmas tree literally has its "roots" in southeast Missouri.

Steve and Theresa Meier of Horse Shoe Pines furnished this year's Capitol Christmas tree.  They transported the 12-foot White Pine tree from their farm in Jackson, Missouri. 

The 11-year old Christmas-tree was unveiled Friday in front of the Governor's office.  First Lady Georganne Wheeler Nixon presided over the ceremony.

"What a grand looking tree," said State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, (R-Jackson). "I'm pleased that the Governor chose to recognize a beautiful tree from southeast Missouri."

According to Lichtenegger's office, this year's drought affected many of the Meier's younger trees, but due to its age and deep roots, the furnished tree was able to overcome adversity.  

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

 

 

