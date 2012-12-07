Fruitland volunteer firefighter faces arson charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fruitland volunteer firefighter faces arson charges

FRUITLAND, MO (KFVS) -

A guilty plea entered by one volunteer firefighter from Fruitland leads to charges against another.

Gordon Schafer entered the plea Monday on a charge of arson, admitting he set fire to a home next to the Fruitland Fire Department in August 2012.

According to court papers, Schafer also agreed to testify against a second firefighter, Christopher Bruce.

Armed with that knowledge, Cape Girardeau County's assistant prosecutor filed an arson charge against Bruce.

There is a warrant out for Bruce's arrest. Authorities did not have him in custody as of late Friday morning.

Related story

Fruitland firefighter accused of arson

