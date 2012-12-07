Du Quoin woman accused of suffocating baby - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Du Quoin woman accused of suffocating baby

Casey Parnell (Source: MCHSI) Casey Parnell (Source: MCHSI)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Heartland woman faces several charges in the death of a newborn child.

Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr says Casey M. Parnell, 25, of Du Quoin allegedly put the newborn in a trash bag in January 2011, which caused the baby to suffocate.

She faces felony charges including involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death.

Parnell's in jail on $750,000 bond.

