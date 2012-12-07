DNR: 99,000 deer taken during Ill. firearm season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says hunters harvested more than 99,000 deer during this year's firearm season.

The preliminary total of 99,324 deer is about 2,500 more than last year.

Illinois' firearm season was held Nov. 16-18 and Nov. 29-Dec. 2. IDNR Forest Wildlife Program Manager Paul Shelton says hunters likely benefited from the split season this year because the weather was different.

He says the first week of hunting took place in warm, spring-like conditions.

Preliminary harvest reports show the top five counties for deer were Pike, Fulton, Adams, Jo Daviess and Randolph.

The state's 3-day muzzleloader season is this Friday through Sunday. The archery deer season ends Jan. 20, and the antlerless-only season will be held Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 18-20.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.