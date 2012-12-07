Old Town Cape prepares for Open House - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A lot has changed in downtown Cape Girardeau over the past year.

Broadway was shut down for six months for renovations, several new businesses have opened, and the casino has brought more traffic to downtown.

And downtown streets will be filled Friday night for Old Town Cape's annual Downtown Christmas Open House.

The event is designed to promote downtown businesses and showcase the recent renovations.

But it's not all about shopping as there are events for kids as well.

There will be caroling, free wagon rides, free pictures with Santa and other activities for kids in Santa's Workshop on Main Street.

Participating businesses will have in-store events.

People can register for a $1,500 downtown shopping spree. All you have to do is register at one of the participating businesses.

The winners name will be drawn next Tuesday.

Participating businesses include: Bilderbach Art Plaza, Buckner Brewing Co., C.P. McGinty Jewelers, Cup N Cork, eDen Spa and Salon, Hotshots, Hutson's Fine Furniture, Jayson Jewelers, Pastimes Antiques, Renaissance, Riverfront Gifts & Collectibles, Sloan and Themis, Somewhere in Time Antiques, Stash, Sweet Designs Boutique, and Zickfield's Jewelers. 

