Salvation Army bell ringer repays favor

You've heard the jingle and the greeting.

"Merry Christmas," said Alyse Palmer.

Palmer is a bell ringer for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

"I just get excited every morning when I wake up," said Palmer.

She said she enjoys talking to the people who pass by.

"There's very few people you cannot get a smile out of," said Palmer.

She encourages people to give what they can.

"Their donations really are put to good use," said Palmer.

Because she knows the help from the Salvation Army, first hand.

"I was actually homeless," said Palmer.

Palmer has been without a home for almost a year, until just three weeks ago.

"It's been a struggle on different occasions," said Palmer.

The Salvation Army helped her find a place to stay, but she still has something on her Christmas list, a family.

"I was thinking like instead of adopt a pet for the holiday, that you could adopt a grandparent because I'm not the only one in that homeless shelter who doesn't have family," said Palmer.

But she said she's able to get a little bit of that family joy from the people she sees donate at her kettle station. She said she hopes she can spread that joy to each of them.

"It's just joyful, and I think because I am so fortunate, and I think some people who you know are having a bad day and don't really want to smile," said Palmer.

In a season of giving, Palmer gives back to an organization that's given so much to her.

"It's the least I can do to give back," said Palmer.

You can donate at the Salvation Army Online Red Kettle here.

