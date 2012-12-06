1860s Victorian Christmas at Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site

The public is invited to attend an 1860s Victorian Christmas during candlelight tours on Dec. 14 and 15 at the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid.

The tours will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with candlelight tours from 6 to 8:30 p.m. both days.

It is sponsored by Missouri State Parks. The event is free and open to the public.

The house, aglow with the warmth of oil lamps and candles, will be decorated with fresh greenery, Christmas trees and 1860s style ornaments, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Site staff will be wearing Victorian-era fashions and refreshments will be served.

At 1 p.m. Dec. 15, a special Christmas activity will be held for children.

Children are invited to listen to period Christmas stories then make a Victorian-period Christmas ornament to take home for their tree.

The event also includes 19th century children's games and refreshments. Parents are encouraged to stay and enjoy the event with their children.

Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site is located at 312 Dawson Road in New Madrid.

For more information, contact the site at 573-748-5340. For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.