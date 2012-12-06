Truck, body of missing Ark. man found in Indiana

Randall Super last made contact with his family on July 12, 2012.

The discovery of a truck off Interstate 70 in Indiana solves the mystery of a missing Arkansas man.

Randall Super was last seen in Mount Vernon, Illinois back in July.

Someone driving on I-70 near Terre Haute, Indiana noticed the bumper of a vehicle sticking out of a body of water and called police.

The person was driving slowly along the interstate due to mechanical problems with his vehicle.

The man "googled" the license plate number and found the truck was associated with a missing persons report filed by the Mt. Vernon Police Department.



Investigators say they found a body inside his truck.

According to police, it appears Super's truck ran off the road, went through a fence, hit a tree, rolled over several times and landed in the water.

Police say 57-year-old Randall Super left his home in Cove, Arkansas on July 12 en route to help his mother for a couple of weeks. She lives in the Cleveland, Ohio area.

Super's wife says she heard from her husband later in the evening on that Thursday, when he stopped for the night at the Thrifty Inn in Mt. Vernon.

That next morning on Friday, July 13 Super checked out of the Thrifty Inn and headed over to the Denny's restaurant for breakfast. He was seen on the restaurant's surveillance video leaving shortly after 7:30 a.m.

That was the last time anyone saw Randall Super, and that previous evening was the last time anyone heard from him as well.

An autopsy is planned to find out how he died.

